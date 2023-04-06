Masking policies are being dialed back at hospitals across Vermont this week, as doctors say new cases of COVID-19 remain low entering the spring and summer.

Masking will no longer be required in public areas at the University of Vermont Medical Centers in Burlington, Berlin and Middlebury, starting April 12. The hospitals will also revert to pre-COVID visitation guidelines.

Similar changes went into effect this week at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.

Doctors say the only people still required to wear masks will be hospital employees who are providing direct patient care, essentially going back to the way it’s always been.

“Our providers and staff that are taking care of patients in patient care areas will still wear masks,” said Dr. Stephen Leffler, President and Chief Operating Officer of the UVM Medical Center. “We’re very comfortable the policy that we’ve outlined will protect all of our patients, including our most vulnerable.”

For those who might not be comfortable with the change though, you do have a say in the matter. Officials at all four hospitals say they’ll still provide free masks for anybody who wants to wear one, and patients will be allowed to ask employees to mask-up for extra protection.