Vermont offering more than 3 dozen walk-in vaccine sites over holiday weekend

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. State and federal court judges and staffers are getting access to some of Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they are not on the state’s vaccine priority list. Workers with the U.S. District Courts in Boise were offered vaccinations on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, as were some Ada County Courthouse employees. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, Vermont health officials are offering plenty of opportunities to step up this holiday weekend.

With the state closing in on Gov. Phil Scott’s goal of getting 80 percent of eligible Vermonters vaccinated, nearly three dozen walk-in clinics are scheduled in every corner of the state Friday through Monday.

Nearly 7,900 more Vermonters need to get at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to reach the state’s goal of 80% of the eligible population vaccinated, Scott said Friday.

Scott has said he will drop the remaining virus-related restrictions early before July 4 if the state reaches that milestone. The 80% target equals about 70% of Vermont’s total population, which is where the governor’s administration originally thought the state could be by July 4, according to the governor’s press secretary.

As of Thursday, 78.6% of eligible Vermonters ages 12 and older have gotten at least one shot.

“Vermonters have stepped up throughout this pandemic and we are very close to our vaccination goal,” Scott said in a written statement. “As we’re seeing a slow-down in the number of people being vaccinated, we need those who have not yet gotten their shot to find a clinic today. It has never been easier, with hundreds of clinics across the state. Vaccines are free, safe and very effective — now is the time.”

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s pop-up clinics:

Friday, June 4

Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Professional Bldg., Lower Level, 289 County Rd., Windsor (9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Professional Bldg., Lower Level, 289 County Rd., Windsor (9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) Congress and Main, 97 North Main St., St. Albans (9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.)

97 North Main St., St. Albans (9:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.) Essex Fair Grounds, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction (9:00 a.m. – 12: p.m.; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

105 Pearl St., Essex Junction (9:00 a.m. – 12: p.m.; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Lakeview Mobile Home Park, Shelburne Rd., Shelburne (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Shelburne Rd., Shelburne (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) Sharon Rest Area, I-89 Northbound, Sharon (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

I-89 Northbound, Sharon (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Dr., Newport (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

189 Prouty Dr., Newport (11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Williston Rest Area, I-89 Northbound, Williston (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

I-89 Northbound, Williston (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) St. Johnsbury School , 257 Western Ave., St. Johnsbury (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

, 257 Western Ave., St. Johnsbury (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Thunder Road , 80 Fisher Rd., Barre (3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

, 80 Fisher Rd., Barre (3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Jazz Fest Concert , College St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

, College St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) Backside at 405 Concert Series, 405 Pine St., Burlington (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, June 5

Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.)

476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.) Capital City Farmer’s Market, 133 State St., Montpelier (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

133 State St., Montpelier (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) Sandbar State Park , Milton (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, Milton (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) St. Albans Bay Car and Motorcycle Show , St. Albans Bay Park (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, St. Albans Bay Park (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Branbury State Park , 3570 Lake Dunmore Rd, Brandon (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, 3570 Lake Dunmore Rd, Brandon (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Wilmington Antique and Flea Market , 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

, 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Jazz Fest Artist Fair , College St, Burlington (2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

, College St, Burlington (2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Jazz Fest Concert , Church St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

, Church St., Burlington (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) Backside at 405 Concert Series, 405 Pine St., Burlington (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, June 6

Lake Seymour Boat Launch , Morgan (6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)

, Morgan (6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.) Holiday Inn Conference Center, 476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.)

476 Holiday Dr., Rutland (7:00 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.) Lake Seymour Beach , Morgan (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

, Morgan (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.) Waterbury Center State Park , 177 Reservoir Rd. , Waterbury Center (9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.)

, 177 Reservoir Rd. , Waterbury Center (9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.) Elmore State Park , 856 VT-12, Elmore (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, 856 VT-12, Elmore (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Lake Willoughby South Beach , VT Route 5a, Westmore (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, VT Route 5a, Westmore (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Camp Plymouth State Park , 2008 Scout Camp Rd., Ludlow (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, 2008 Scout Camp Rd., Ludlow (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Bolton Potholes , 1 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, 1 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton (12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Wilmington Antique and Flea Market , 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

, 225 Route 9, Wilmington (12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Lake Willoughby North Beach , VT Route 5a, Westmore (2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

, VT Route 5a, Westmore (2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) Plainfield Community Suppers, 641 Recreation Field Rd., Plainfield (4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Monday, June 7

Barre Courthouse , 255 N Main St., Barre (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

, 255 N Main St., Barre (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) Williston Woods Mobile Home Park, 126 Williston Woods Rd., Williston (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

126 Williston Woods Rd., Williston (10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) St. George Villa Mobile Home Park , 8066 Route 2a, St. George (1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

, 8066 Route 2a, St. George (1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.) Paramount Theater, 30 Center St., Rutland (3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

30 Center St., Rutland (3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.) Sunset Lake Villa Mobile Home Park, 829 Richmond Rd., Hinesburg (3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

829 Richmond Rd., Hinesburg (3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) The Edge, 115 Wellness Drive Williston (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

115 Wellness Drive Williston (3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) Triple L Mobile Home Park, Hinesburg Rd., Hinesburg (5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Meanwhile, pharmacies in Vermont — CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaws Supermarket, or Costco — continue to offer walk-in vaccinations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.