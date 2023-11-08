Rutland, VT – Vermont State Police say a corrections officer working at Marble Valley Correctional Center was assaulted on October 13th.

Vermont State Police have not released the name of the victim. The man accused is Miguel Perez-Agramonte, 19. Agramonte is accused of having spit on the officer and was issued a citation to appear in court after an investigation was completed. That will be on December 18th.

This was the second reported assault on a corrections officer in two days. Monday, State Police sent a report from Northwest State Correctional Facility in Saint Albans, VT. The officer assaulted was 30-year-old Jatique Johnson.

An inmate by the name of Paul MacLeod, 56, is accused of assaulting the officer. According to police, that happened on October 17th. Macleod will appear in court on December 5th.

Just like the first inmate, MacLeod is being held on other charges that are not related to the incident above.

When asked if there was any connection between the two assaults a Sergeant with the Vermont State Police refused to comment. The same Sergeant wouldn’t comment on whether there is anything concerning regarding the two assaults happening in October.