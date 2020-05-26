Costco gas station opens up in Colchester

Drivers said on Tuesday they found out about the opening through social media and when they saw the post they were very happy about the competition. Costco’s price to fill up is $1.59 a gallon. On Tuesday it appeared Maplefields on route 7 lowered its price too.

Sara Lestage from Colchester says, “The prices are really good. I see up the road he has already dropped his prices down. so i am excited that costco is doing this.”

This has been an ongoing debate and court battle. Costco presented a plan over ten years ago to add gas pumps to its Colchester store, but it has been challenged in court by Maplefields owner, Skip Vallee, Timberlake Associates LLP, and the Conservation Law Foundation over its impact on a nearby stream. The pumps were installed in 2017 but were never used.

Jason Soter from Fairfax says, “I came here and I wanted to check it out and see how busy it was going to be. I am very surprised at how seamless of a transition it was”

On top of that there is an $8 million project by V-Trans, for a Diverging Diamond traffic project off interstate 89’s exit 16. Costco was told it couldn’t open for gas until the project is complete.

In a statement Tuesday from R.L. Vallee, “Costco is operating in violation of its promise to the court without getting a valid local permit even though it applied for one at next month’s Colchester development review board hearing.”

Soter says he hopes these new lower prices will create some competition.

“It is nice to see though without the price gouging and everything. it is very nice to see not as much taken out of my pocket as the other place.”

According to the town of Colchester, Costco received its final certificate of occupancy last Thursday. Also, according to a representative from Vermont Natural Resources, for now Costco gas station can operate with limited hours. This was the condition made after a revised agreement with the state while the court battle continues. As a reminder you do need a costco membership to fill up.