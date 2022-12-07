It may not have been on your calendar, but Wednesday was National Joy Day, and a local organization is joyful about a large grant it just received.

COTS, the Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington, said it has received a $5,000 donation from The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Joy in Childhood is a national foundation that gives a total of nearly $3 million to health and hunger relief organizations around the country.

John Michael Longworth, foundation specialist with COTS, says the money will go towards food programs that benefit and educate children.

“These dollars specifically are going to help create some really fun activities for kids that will allow them to get some practice in the kitchen, helping their parents make meals, and just kind of building a good habit of just being more food savvy and more kitchen aware,” he said.