Could the 2026 Olympics come to Lake Placid?

The 2026 Olympic games are set for Milano-Cortina, Italy. But, there’s a chance part of the games could be held in Lake Placid.

Milano-Cortina does not currently have a viable track for events like luge, bobsled and skeleton. They released a tender to any track throughout the world that would be willing to host the sliding events for the 2026 winter games. ORDA responded with a proposal to hold the track events in Lake Placid.

“We just hosted the World Cup luge competition just last weekend. So, we had the best in the world here. We’re very versed on hosting these types of events and we know how to build for the level of an Olympics, “said ORDA’s director of communications, Darcy Rowe Norfolk.

Although several locations around the world are vying for the chance, Norfolk said one compelling factor for Lake Placid is a partnership with New York City.

“As part of the proposal, we have put in there that all athletes would use New York City as a point of entry before they came to Lake Placid. And when they’re complete with competition, they’ll head back down to Rockefeller Center where there will be a celebration center as well as a medals ceremony where they can then fly back and be part of the Milano-Cortina games and the closing ceremonies,” said Norfolk.

This would be the first time in history a portion of the Olympic Games would be held outside the host nation.

No timeline has been given as to when a decision will be made.