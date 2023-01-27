GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Live country music will be in Glens Falls this weekend as the Kevin Richards Country Concerts Close Up series returns to the Charles R. Wood Theater for a second year

Season 2 of the series runs starts Saturday with a performance by Billy Gilman, with special guest Bravely.

The concert series is organized by radio personality Kevin Richards, known locally as an on-air personality on the stations 100.9 “The Cat” and 107.1 “Big Country.” This years featured acts range from classic country performers to a Cher tribute show.

The Country Concerts Close Up series runs through until August with these shows:

• Billy Gilman – Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. with special guest artist Bravely

• Larry Gatlin – Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. with special guest artist Whiskey River

• Thirsty Burlington in “Cher Live!” – Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. with special guest comedian Shawn Gillie

• Suzy Boggus – Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. with special guest artist Ryan Clark

• Michael Twitty in “Memories of Conway Twitty” – Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day), at 3 p.m. with special guest artist Marty Wendell

• Randy Travis ft. Martin & Kelly – Saturday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m., with special guest artists Mary Travis, Richie Phillips and Mark Pierre

Tickets can be found through the Charles R. Wood Theater online, or through Kevin Richards’ website. The Wood Theater is located at 207 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls.