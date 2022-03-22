CORTLANDT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after punching a New York State trooper while he was being released to his family.

According to police, Bryan P. Illescas of Cortlandt was driving on Lexington Avenue just before 3 a.m. March 20 when he was stopped by troopers for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, troopers determined that Illescas was driving while intoxicated. He was arrested and processed at the State Police Barracks in Cortlandt and turned over to a family member.

That’s when Illescas punched a trooper in the face, causing injury. He was arrested again for assaulting the officer.

Illescas was arraigned on the DUI and assault charges in Cortlandt Town Court and released on his own recognizance.