COVID-19 affecting cancer patients care

Many cancer patients are finding it hard to get necessary health care in the midst of this crisis and many are facing financial stress trying to afford the care they need. According to a survey from Survivor Views, 51% of patients said the virus had some sort of impact on their care.​

​William Toftness, from Bennington, who has pancreatic cancer says, “They (UVM) have had to cancel a couple of tests for me because of the situation, you know trying to cut down on people in there but that’s okay. Those don’t bother me.”​

​William says what does bother him, is that his wife can’t be by his side for treatment anymore.​

​”I am pretty much sitting there, you know, for six to eight hours just with the nurses around and without my wife. It’s hard.”​

William said he understands that the hospital has to have restrictions and he agrees with it, but he would like to enjoy his wife’s company.

Luckily, William hasn’t had to put a pause on any treatment. He said he is doing well with his treatment and he doesn’t want to see it go backwards.

​Cancer treatment also takes a financial hit on many households, and that’s without a national emergency.​ In most cases, there is usually someone at home providing financial care for patients, but not anymore.

​Amy Bertrand, Patient Navigator for the American Cancer Society said, “A lot of those care support are not home and they have been furloughed from work. And so that right there is a huge financial impact to those families.”

​Amy said the American Cancer society is doing a lot with their patients to help them find any type of financial resources that are available. There are different organizations that have opened up covid-19 emergency grants. Amy said as soon as they learn of those, they make sure their patients are aware of them.

The American Cancer Society has a 24/7 hotline to address concerns related to the pandemic.​ The call center is hearing from a lot of patients who are stressed about the pandemic. Nationally, patients are calling in and talking with their specialist.

​”Eighty percent of the calls that they received were covid-19 related. So that shows you nationally patients are concerned and are calling in and talking with our cancer specialist to say, ‘you know is this safe’ “​, said Bertrand.

​The Hope Lodge in Burlington, is normally a home away from home for patients receiving care at UVM Medical Center.​ But right now, front line doctors and nurses are staying there.​ William said that the American Cancer Society has been excellent in regards to the Hope Lodge. William has been going up there since November and staying there when he gets treatments.

​William Toftness said, “With this coronavirus they have had to close it which is now required me to stay in a motel or, I am fortunate enough to have my daughter and her husband live close enough. That they have invited me to stay with them.”

William said the American Cancer Society was willing to put him up in a motel but he would rather stay with his daughter.

​Amy says she’s been calling patients as much as possible because they still need some sort of human contact. She also said that the American Cancer Society website has a lot of great resources for people who are struggling right now.​ Also, because of covid-19 the American Cancer Society is losing a lot of fundraising and would appreciate any donations.