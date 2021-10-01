More Vermonters Now Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shots

Vermonters aged 65 and older can now sign up for a Pfizer vaccine booster shot against COVID-19. In addition those 18 and older with certain medical conditions and those at high risk due to work are eligible for booster shots. Booster shot eligibility also extends to those age 18 or older who are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC) or are age 18 or older and live with someone who is BIPOC.

State officials say people who had received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to sign up for a third shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans six months after receiving their second dose.

Governor Phil Scott said Friday “we know vaccines are safe and effective, and these additional doses add even more protection. So, I encourage anyone who is eligible to register for your booster today.”

People can register through the Vermont Health Department website. The state says as of Friday morning, more than 4,700 people have registered through its system for their third dose. Boosters are also available at participating pharmacies and through health care providers.