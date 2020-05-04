COVID-19 may impact your summer plans

Looking ahead, summer events are now being affected by the pandemic. Some events are cancelled, and other destinations are closed.

The pandemic has many people wondering if they will be able to do things, they normally would in the summertime.

For many, Memorial Day Weekend is a time spent outside with friends and family. Some may have even planned to take a stroll on the Colchester Causeway that was set to open Memorial Day weekend, but Colchester Parks and Recreation Director Glenn Cuttitta said that is no longer the case.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic that happened and then shut down businesses which also led to the shutdown of our contractors work and currently we are working with them now to get them reorganized and back on the job site,” said Cuttitta.

The Causeway trail has been under construction since September to fix damage after a major storm caused widespread damage in May of 2018. Cuttitta said they are unsure when construction will be complete at this time.

On Monday morning, the Shelburne Museum announced it will close for the entire summer, that includes the popular summer concert series.

” This is the first time the museum has closed in its 73-year history of the organization. We’ve been through wars, we’ve been through pandemics, crisis, economic crisis before… but this is different,” said Museum Director Tom Denenberg.

Denenberg said they are taking the museum to the internet. They will have a lot of virtual events throughout the summer.

“‘So, we have a series of virtual exhibitions one which opened two weeks ago, another one opens this Thursday, and we are going to keep that effort up all through the summer,” said Denenberg.

Many municipalities in Vermont and New York are also in the process of figuring out if they will continue their Fourth of July celebrations. Normally planned for July 3rd, Burlington Parks and Recreation has not yet confirmed an event for their annual celebration.