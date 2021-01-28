COVID-19 pandemic could worsen seasonal depression

A normal Champlain Valley winter has some people dealing with seasonal depression. But as we know this is a not a normal time.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD is a kind of clinical depression. The symptoms of seasonal depression are the same as symptoms of depression that would include sad mood [and] a loss of interest in every day activities.” said Dr. Kelly Rohan, a professor at the University of Vermont.

Symptoms can also include anxiety, insomnia and even thoughts of suicide.

“In Vermont, given our latitude, we would expect about 8 percent of the general population, or 8 in 100 people to experience symptoms of seasonal depression.” said Dr. Rohan.

Seasonal depression is estimated to impact about 10 million Americans a year and is four times more common in women than in men.

But with a pandemic, which is already limiting social interaction, colliding with shorter days, grayer skies and colder air, could it make the winter blues even bluer? Dr. Rohan says it could, “I think it is the perfect storm” she says.

“If someone already experiences seasonal depression and now that we are in the midst of a global pandemic, coping resources are essentially taken away from us.” Dr. Rohan adds.

Treatments for seasonal depression involve a wide range of solutions, from anti depressants, to cognitive behavioral therapy to light therapy.

However, experts warn to be careful with self diagnosis. If you think you experience depression in the winter, seek an opinion from a qualified mental health professional.