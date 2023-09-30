A North Country hospital has reinstated a mask mandate because of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

CVPH Medical Center is now requiring masks for staff, patients and visitors.

Not only has there been an increase in patients coming to the hospital with the viros, but there is an outbreak among staff and current patients.

According to the health department, people are going to the hospital for things not related to Covid-19, getting tested, and discovering that they have the virus.

Debra Tackett, the director of healthcare services at the Clinton County Health Department said, “We have seen a rise in hospitalizations. People that are testing positive for Covid but -not necessarily being admitted because they have covid.

They may be admitted for something else and they’re being tested and they incidentally are positive for Covid. “

Those admissions were at CVPH Medical Center.

The associate chief nursing officer at CVPH, Carly Haag, confirmed that information.

“We’re seeing a significant increase. In the past 10 days, we’ve experienced an increased number of Covid admissions, emergency visits and employees out of work, after testing positive for the virus,” Haag said.

According to Haag, there are roughly 40-50 employees out of work due to Covid-19 and roughly 20 patients currently in the hospital with the virus.

The health department is reminding people to keep themselves and their families safe by getting vaccinated, and staying isolated when sick.

CVPH said the mask mandate is the first step in mitigating the spread of the virus and hopes further measures will not be required.