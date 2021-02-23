Crane collapses in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crane collapsed at a construction site in downtown Syracuse Tuesday morning. The site is along the 1000 block of East Genesee Street, located near SUNY Upstate Health and Wellness Center, on East Adams Street.

The Syracuse Fire Department responded to the scene after getting several calls to 911. The part of the crane that came crashing to the ground did not hit any buildings and landed in the construction area, away from people.

Even though it didn’t hit anything, it’s going to take some time to clean up.

“There is no risk so over the next several hours they are going to make arrangements to get this thing dismantled and moved out of here. But right now there is no chance of it tipping or injuring anybody or anything like that,” said Deputy Chief John Kane.

The crane was at a construction project at Upstate Medical University campus. Upstate releases a statement Tuesday afternoon. “…at approximately 9 a.m. a crane on the construction site located at the corner of Adams and Sarah Loguen Streets folded. The crane was offloading a small load of steel from a flatbed truck at the time of the incident. All inspections on the crane are up to date. A team is reviewing the incident.”

There is no word yet on what caused the crane to collapse.