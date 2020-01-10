Crash in Derby claims life of New Hampshire man

A 71-year-old New Hampshire man was killed when the car he was driving went off a road in the town of Derby and hit a tree.

Vermont State Police say the crash on Cross Road occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday when the car driven by on Reginald Gray, of Brookline, New Hampshire, gradually veered off the right side of the roadway, traveling down an embankment and hitting a tree.

Gray was taken to the North Country Hospital in Newport where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, but speed does not appear to be a factor.