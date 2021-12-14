COLCHESTER, Vt. – A section of Vermont Route 15 from Lime Kiln Road to the Winooski town line was briefly shut down Tuesday night due to a motor vehicle crash that occurred near Saint Michael’s College.

Little information is known about the incident, but police and EMS were on scene for several hours and debris scattered the roadway, including a shoe and pieces of plastic.

Colchester Police were unable to provide additional details, but said Tuesday evening that more information will be coming ‘shortly’.

Just after 10 pm, the roadway was reopened to traffic.