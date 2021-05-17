Crews battle forest fire in Killington over the weekend

Police say a forest fire in Killington is contained after crews from Killington, Pittsfield, Bridgewater, Stockbridge, Rutland Town, Rutland City, Proctor, Bethel, Barnard, Clarendon and the State of Vermont helped fight it over the weekend.

Killington Police say the fire began off of Route 4 on Saturday. 85 men and women from several fire departments helped contain the fire after a long battle on Saturday and Sunday. According to the Mountain Times, owners of the land apparently started the fire, but they did not have a burn permit.

We will be updating this story as we learn more details.

