Criminal summons issued for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to appear in court next month to face a criminal complaint of forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office issued a summons for Cuomo to appear November 17 at 2:30 p.m.

However, the Times Union of Albany quoted unnamed officials as saying the complaint had been issued “prematurely” and that a final decision hadn’t been made by prosecutors about whether Cuomo would face charges.

The Albany County District Attorney’s office and Albany County Sheriff did not immediately return messages from the Associated Press.

The complaint, filed by an investigator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman; Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide at the executive mansion in Albany last year around that date.

An investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office concluded in August that Cuomo, a Democrat, sexually harassed 11 women and attempted to retaliate against one of his accusers. Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the release of the report.

James, who the Associated Press reports is close to announcing a run for governor, issued a statement:

“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.” Letitia James, New York Attorney General

Cuomo’s lawyer and spokesperson didn’t immediately return messages from the AP seeking comment.