Crocheted Bernie doll fetches $20,000 for charity

Tobey King speaks to her crochet Bernie Sanders doll as the bidding continues on eBay on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The doll sold for $20,300, and all of the proceeds are being donated to Meals on Wheels. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

The doll sold for $20,300 on eBay. The proceeds are being donated to Meals on Wheels. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) —In less than a week, a photo of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the inauguration went from internet meme to crocheted doll that sold for $20,000 on eBay.

After Sanders quirky brown mittens and over-sized olive-green coat went viral, Tobey King got to crocheting in Texas.

She turned the sensational image that trended for days on social media into a 9-inch crochet doll.

It sold for $20,300 on an eBay auction. The 46-year-old King said she will donate to Meals on Wheels America.

Her donation was inspired by Sanders, whose campaign created sweatshirts with the image on them and donated the proceeds to Meals on Wheel in Vermont.