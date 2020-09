Are you hosting friends and family in your home for the holidays and hoping to impress with your breakfast spread?

Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock, of Hungry Enough to Eat Six, is here to help with these ‘make-ahead breakfasts’. Follow the links for step-by-step recipes to scrumptiousness.

Spiced Blueberry & Mango Bread Pudding

Banana Chocolate Chunk Muffins

Cherry Chocolate Coffee Cake

Spicy Egg & Sausage Breakfast Bake

Quiche Lorraine