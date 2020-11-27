Cuomo announces record high COVID tests for 2 straight days

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Black Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to the state on Thursday—a new record high for the second straight day.

“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter,” Cuomo said.

Thursday’s data, released by the Office of the Governor, is summarized:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,103 (+47)

– 3,103 (+47) Patients Newly Admitted – 471

– 471 Hospital Counties – 54

– 54 Number ICU – 636 (+8)

– 636 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 294 (+8)

– 294 (+8) Total Discharges – 84,723 (+384)

– 84,723 (+384) Deaths – 39

– 39 Total Deaths – 26,588

Cuomo said the positive testing rate in all focus areas is 5.69%, though outside the focus areas, it’s 3.13%. In focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported on Thanksgiving, with 2,901 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting focus areas, 168,470 tests were reported, yielding 5,275 positives:

% positive (11/8-11/14) % positive (11/15-11/21) Current seven-day rolling average % positive (11/25) % positive (11/26) Microcluster focus areas only 4.81% 4.51% 4.74% 4.90% 5.69% Statewide including focus areas 2.86% 2.89% 3.17% 3.18% 3.72% Statewide excluding focus areas 2.47% 2.44% 2.70% 2.68% 3.13%

Here’s the data by microcluser:

Microcluster % positive (11/8-11/14) % positive (11/15-11/21) Seven-day rolling average (11/25) Seven-day rolling average (11/26) Current seven-day rolling average Erie County orange zone 7.22% 7.30% 6.94% 6.81% 7.07% Erie County yellow zone 5.34% 7.36% 6.69% 6.92% 6.93% Niagara County yellow zone 5.10% 4.44% 5.56% 6.14% 6.90% Monroe County orange zone 4.41% 4.17% 4.72% 4.99% 5.46% Monroe County yellow zone 5.95% 3.58% 3.72% 4.06% 4.39% Onondaga County orange zone 6.26% 5.34% 4.91% 4.95% 4.62% Onondaga County yellow zone 6.03% 4.50% 4.23% 4.23% 4.01% Queens yellow zone 3.40% 3.40% 3.15% 3.25% 3.39% Bronx East yellow zone 3.81% 3.52% 3.84% 4.27% 4.48% Bronx West yellow zone 3.80% 4.70% 4.55% 4.55% 4.43% Brooklyn yellow zone 3.92% 3.70% 4.44% 4.51% 4.94% Rockland County yellow zone 3.55% 3.39% 3.03% 3.25% 3.53% Chemung County orange zone 4.59% 4.71% 5.19% 5.68% 5.92% Staten Island orange zone 5.24% 4.96% 4.99% 4.83% 4.86% Staten Island yellow zone 3.75% 3.61% 3.65% 3.71% 3.90% Tioga County yellow zone 10.81% 5.60% 2.95% 2.52% 2.67% Orange County yellow zone 3.81% 5.41% 3.52% 3.01% 3.35% Orange Newburgh yellow zone 8.07% 7.89% 8.78% 8.48% 8.98% Manhattan yellow zone 3.23% 3.39% 2.98% 3.10% 3.23% Great Neck yellow zone 3.69% 3.69% 3.45% 3.09% 3.35% Massapequa Park yellow zone 4.64% 4.15% 3.78% 3.97% 4.88% Hampton Bays yellow zone 9.26% 5.69% 5.24% 6.17% 6.49% Riverhead yellow zone 4.80% 4.85% 4.34% 3.90% 3.84% Peekskill yellow zone 10.36% 7.15% 6.73% 5.64% 5.69% Ossining yellow zone 9.88% 10.22% 9.86% 9.93% 9.84% Tarrytown yellow zone 8.47% 8.27% 7.40% 7.78% 7.89% Yonkers yellow zone 4.48% 4.11% 4.32% 4.35% 4.85% New Rochelle yellow zone 6.46% 5.68% 4.99% 5.75% 5.80% Port Chester orange zone 9.34% 7.59% 7.81% 8.15% 7.87%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is below:

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Current seven-day rolling average Capital Region 2.4% 3.1% 3.7% 2.64% Central New York 4.6% 3.8% 4.0% 3.66% Finger Lakes 5.8% 6.1% 5.7% 4.19% Long Island 4.0% 3.3% 3.8% 3.47% Mid-Hudson 4.2% 4.1% 4.7% 4.06% Mohawk Valley 5.0% 3.3% 3.6% 3.42% New York City 2.7% 2.4% 2.8% 2.56% North Country 3.3% 2.1% 2.9% 2.35% Southern Tier 2.0% 2.1% 1.8% 1.52% Western New York 6.6% 5.6% 8.1% 6.28%

Of the 628,375 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,555 129 Allegany 983 53 Broome 5,201 58 Cattaraugus 1,058 61 Cayuga 822 28 Chautauqua 1,516 36 Chemung 2,955 83 Chenango 623 18 Clinton 448 5 Columbia 1,005 17 Cortland 979 22 Delaware 342 6 Dutchess 7,021 91 Erie 23,933 862 Essex 278 3 Franklin 259 4 Fulton 484 6 Genesee 932 42 Greene 675 14 Hamilton 42 0 Herkimer 645 14 Jefferson 500 13 Lewis 345 8 Livingston 671 16 Madison 898 20 Monroe 14,338 521 Montgomery 466 6 Nassau 59,238 671 Niagara 3,599 154 NYC 305,080 2,558 Oneida 4,655 140 Onondaga 10,248 224 Ontario 1,250 48 Orange 16,555 150 Orleans 604 6 Oswego 1,436 31 Otsego 596 9 Putnam 2,682 67 Rensselaer 1,666 41 Rockland 21,258 147 Saratoga 2,151 62 Schenectady 2,353 70 Schoharie 190 7 Schuyler 296 7 Seneca 276 7 St. Lawrence 784 41 Steuben 1,714 36 Suffolk 59,273 711 Sullivan 2,156 19 Tioga 1,095 15 Tompkins 1,043 43 Ulster 3,238 58 Warren 571 2 Washington 440 1 Wayne 1,083 31 Westchester 49,102 661 Wyoming 517 18 Yates 252 5

On Thanksgiving, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,588. A geographic breakdown is as follows: