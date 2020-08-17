Cuomo expected to issue guidance for reopening New York gyms

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state is expected to issue guidance on how gyms can safely reopen in New York. Gym owners across the state have been anxiously awaiting updates from the Gov. Andrew Cuomo about when they can exercise indoors again.

Jess Fuller, owner of The Hot Yoga Spot in Albany, said she is “cautiously optimistic” she can open her doors again soon.

“I am really hopeful that we get some news,” she said .”Fitness business owners, myself included, we have saying this whole time we’re not looking to go back to the way things were, that’s not what were asking for. We just want the right to do what every other business in the state has the right to do for months.”

Fitness facilities have been closed down since March and many owners say they are in financial limbo. After Cuomo called gyms “highly problematic,” the New York State Fitness Alliance sent a nearly 10-page plan for reopening that included guidance on masking, social distancing and sanitation protocols for members and employees.

The fitness alliance also pointed out that many other indoor industries have been allowed to operate while gyms remained closed, and that other health problems like obesity and heart issues could be getting worse while we deal with the pandemic.