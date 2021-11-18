CVOEO reopens Community Resource Center in Burlington, Feeding Chittenden runs turkey drive

Whether it’s a Thanksgiving turkey or a warm place to go, the Queen City is gearing up for the holidays by giving back.

After a six month hiatus, Thursday morning marked the reopening of CVOEO’s Community Resource Center. The project initially began in January as a warming center for individuals experiencing homelessness, but a lack of funds shut it down in May. Now, with enough funding provided by the city of Burlington, the program is back and offering more services.

“These people help anybody that comes through the door,” said Burlington resident Timothy McQueen.

CVEOE runs the center inside the VFW Post 782 in downtown Burlington. Visitors can stop by Monday through Friday from 10 to 4 p.m. Visitors can help themselves to toiletries, winter clothes, hot meals, and life-saving medications, such as Narcan. They also have access to the computers and additional housing resources.

“It’s really a place for people to come, particularly those experiencing homelessness or are a very marginally housed, a place for them to come and receive a host of different services,” said CVOEO Director Paul Dragon.

Timothy McQueen, who has lived in Burlington since the ‘1990s, says he is lucky to have this support. On Thursday, he found a coat that he says will keep him warm this winter.

“I thank god for these people because they really reach out. Whether you’re intoxicated or whatever they try to help you and put you in the right direction, that’s why I’m here today. To try and find a better way,” said McQueen.

The Queen City keeps on giving; while supplying the meals at the Community Resource Center, Feeding Chittenden is also giving out free turkeys, pies, and all kinds of thanksgiving sides.

“We are the largest service emergency food provider in Vermont, we’re always part of CVOEO, and if we can provide more meals to people during the cold months, we absolutely want to do that,” said Anna McMahon, Feeding Chittenden’s communications manager.

People can pick up a turkey or turkeys from 10 to 4 p.m. until Wednesday, November 24. The newly reopened Resource Community Center plans to stay open five days a week until the spring. It will be closed to the public on Thanksgiving.