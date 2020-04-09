Dairy farmers fear impacts of pandemic will last for months

As the pandemic continues, it’s taking a toll on many industries including the dairy business. Some dairy farmers worry the crisis won’t just affect them right now, but months to come.

While many businesses have switched to working from home, dairy farmers can’t do their jobs from inside their homes.

“The cows are creatures of habit we feed them, milk them and clean em every day and they have not really seen a difference,” said Dairy Farmer Paul Doton

Doton owns Doton Farms LLC in Barnard, Vermont. He said, like many other industries, COVID-19 is posing challenges to the dairy business.

“There are three components to the marketing of dairy products. The retail, the food service, and the export. Export and food service have practically disappeared,” said Doton

Doton said although retail of dairy products has been booming, the boom has led to new problems.

“The bottling plants ordered at least twice as much milk as they had before… but this week and the past week there was no room and there was a requirement to dump milk,” said Doton.

Senior economist at Agri-mark, Inc Catherine de Ronde said diary prices keep dropping.

“This has fallen about 20% since the start of the year 10% in the last three weeks alone. Those prices are still going to fall. Now for the average Vermont farm this equates to about an annual revenue loss of about $175,000.”

On Thursday, Congressman Peter Welch said he’s trying to allow farmers to get emergency loans through an additional stimulus bill and a payroll protection plan.

“Under that payroll protection plan there is a loan that’s equal to 250% of monthly pay roll that can be used to pay roll on the farm and many other expenses,” said Rep. Peter Welch.

Doton and other farmers believe they’ll see the worst of it in the coming months.

“If something isn’t done to get money out to farmers there’s gonna be a lot of I’m not sure what you want to call it but anxt or fear,” said Doton.