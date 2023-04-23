A slow moving cold front has been responsible for today’s rainfall. Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have averaged 1/4″ to upwards of almost 2″. The steady rain will continue into our Sunday evening before tapering to a few spots of drizzle Monday morning. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Monday, a resurgence of showers becomes likely by the mid-morning into the afternoon. Scattered showers and downpours will plague the forecast through at least the evening commute home with highs topping off near 50 degrees. Overnight, isolated showers continue with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tuesday, we’ll start the day dry and partly to mostly cloudy. However, scattered showers and mountain downpours will return for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Showers will finally wind down Tuesday night. Additional rain totals will average 0.25″ to 1″ with the heaviest falling in eastern Vermont.