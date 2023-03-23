We’re monitoring the progress of a couple boundaries set to pass through the North Country and Upper Valley today. A light wintry mix is to be found across the highest peaks and summits this morning, but it’s just plain rain showers elsewhere to start the day as temps reside in the upper 30s and 40s.

Our afternoon will consist of some widely scattered rain showers, breezy south winds, and temperatures near 50 degrees. Rain will exit by the end of the day with totals averaging no more than 0.75″. Overnight into Friday, drier and colder weather will sneak back into the forecast meaning we’ll be trading the rain jacket for the winter jacket to wrap up the work week.

Friday will feature partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, brisk northwest winds, and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. When you factor in the wind chill to the forecast tomorrow, it will be feeling more like the 20s and 30s from time to time. Bundle up and keep cozy, friends.