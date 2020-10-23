Dancing the night away with Zeno Mountain Farm

Zeno Mountain Farm will host a virtual Halloween themed Dance Marathon on Saturday, October 24th!

Zeno Mountain Farm in Lincoln, VT has a mission to support lifelong friendships and opportunities for people with and without disabilities, and other marginalized communities. Throughout the year, they have different camps, they film movies, and host other events. Like many organizations, they had to cancel their in person events and pivot to virtual events.

“For an organization whose mission is connection, our goal was to see how we could do that in a virtual setting,” said Program Director Emily Sundstorm.

“It’s so important to keep the communities connected and even on zoom there’s a big payoff for people seeing each other and holding each other accountable to meet up, and to make those connections that are so important, even more important now,” said Founder Will Halby.

For the past four years, Zeno Mountain Farm has held a 24 hour Dance Marathon in person, this year it’s going to look a little different.

The official dance marathon will last for four hours. Once those four hours are done, there will be a dance till you drop competition where music will keep playing and competitors will dance until they can’t dance anymore! The last person dancing is the champion.

Kate Bove has been a part of Zeno Mountain Farm for years and she’ll be hosting the Halloween themed virtual dance marathon. She said it has been difficult not seeing everyone in person, but says she is grateful for the virtual events.

“I feel really good that we had that opportunity to see each other on some level,” said Kate.

Funds raised through the dance marathon will go towards critical renovations.

To find out how to donate and get involved, click here!