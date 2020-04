Sports Director Erin Cofiell spends some time with Shelburne Little League’s Elise Berger. A 2x all-star, Berger was invited to take part in a special MLB initiative helping promote girls baseball, called the MLB Trailblazer Series. For more information, click here.

To support the Boston Slammers and their trip to an upcoming all-girls national tournament, visit this GoFundMe page, set up by Elise’s older sister.