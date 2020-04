During the holiday season, we so often give food and toys to those in need, but what about blood?

Darin’ Erin’s DARING you to take part in an upcoming segment by doing just that — click here to make an appointment to donate blood during the Darin’ Erin Blood Drive, happening January 4th at Local 22/44’s Studios, located at 298 Mountain View Drive in Colchester, Vt.

As an added bonus, donors receive a Dunkin’ Donut’s gift card, and t-shirt for taking part!