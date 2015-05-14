Darin’ Erin Bowls with Tyler Richards

Sports Director Erin Cofiell goes head to head against Tyler Richards. A senior at Essex Tech, Richards is representing Vermont in the U20 division at this summers Junior Gold Youth Bowling Tournament in Chicago.
There is a fundraiser raffle to help with expenses. For $10 a ticket, you can be entered to win a Vermont Castings Signature Series 3 Burner Gas Grill. Tickets are available at Main Street Sports in Winooski, and Chimney Sweep Fire Place Shop in Shelburne.
