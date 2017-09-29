Darin’ Erin: Clay Target Shooting at North Country Sportman’s Club

Sports Director Erin Cofiell visits the North Country Sportman’s Club to test her skills at clay target shooting. She’s joined by Tom Blair, and the Club President Bob Otty. To learn more about the club, visit their website by clicking here.
by: Erin CofiellPosted: / Updated:
