Darin’ Erin: Clay Target Shooting at North Country Sportman’s Club

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sports Director Erin Cofiell visits the North Country Sportman’s Club to test her skills at clay target shooting. She’s joined by Tom Blair, and the Club President Bob Otty.  To learn more about the club, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog