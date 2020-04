Local companies have been a huge factor in helping Vermont be prepared for this pandemic. One company in particular has put a pause on making snowboards and has focused on making face shields for health care workers.

Burton has stopped manufacturing snowboards at their Craig’s prototype facility in Burlington. In April they plan on making five hundred face shields a week.

CEO of Burton, Donna Carpenter said, "When I challenged my product team about a month ago to see what we could do during this crisis, they not only thought big but then they were able to execute and get it done."