Darin’ Erin: Flying an Airplane

Sports Director Erin Cofiell is in the cockpit for this week’s Darin’ Erin. She’s at the Vermont Flight Academy where soon-to-be Vermont Tech graduate Joe Kolk is showing her how its done — and letting her take over! Kolk is a student in the Professional Pilot Technology Program at Vermont Technical College.

On May 25th, Vermont Flight Academy is hosting their First Annual Open House. Those interested in learning more about the school are invited to meet and greet with grads, students, VPA staff and Vermont Aviators. There will be raffles, food and more. the event is free of charge, however they’re asking that you register online – here’s a direct link to do so.

For more information on the Vermont Flight Academy, click here.

For more information on the Aviation program at Vermont Technical College, click here.