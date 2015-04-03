Darin’ Erin Learns to Knit

While most of the Darin’ Erin challenges have been sports related, a challenge is a challenge, no matter what the activity. To me, the best part of doing the segment, is when we are able to highlight the great people in our area. Such is the case for this weeks segment.

Barbara Richart has logged thousands of volunteer hours at the UVM Medical Center.

She knits, and knits, and knits, donating hundreds of items to the hospital. She is one of many volunteers who are constantly paying it forward, yet never really get to see the faces of the people their efforts touch — until now.

When Sports Director Erin Cofiell got her cast at a UVM Medical Center, she was giving a “toe koozie” to cover her bare toes. She learned that they were donated to the hospitals, and decided she had to not only find out who made them, but try to knit her own. .

So for this Darin Erin, she challenged Barbara to teach her, to knit. It’s not just the hospital that benefits from Barbara and her friends talents.

“One year we did mittens for the schools, and one year we made 500,” said Richart, a South Burlington resident.

Erin appreciated her patience, and her willingness to teach her, her craft. If professional knitting was a thing, Barbara would be a pro. She’s been at it for 80 years, starting at age 7.

Richart says it takes her about four hours, to knit a toe koozie.

For Erin, a similar creation is going to take her, a bit longer. “I’m going to be sitting in sports at work knitting, and they’re going to be like what is she doing? Working on my scarf!”

If you knit – and want to volunteer your time, or donate to the hospital, contact the UVM Medical Center Volunteer Services Office. Ask for Margaret Laughlin, the Director of Volunteer Services or Louise Rocheleau, who also works in the office.