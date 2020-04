Officials are urging people be on the lookout for scams concerning the incoming stimulus checks. Experts say the pandemic is the perfect opportunity for scammers to make their move.

"Any time there's a crisis it’s always an opportunity for people to try to scam others and more so when it has been widely advertised that people are going to receive money as they are going to receive with these stimulus checks and payments that are coming," said Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.