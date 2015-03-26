Darin’ Erin Plays the VT 4th Grade Chess Champ

Sports Director Erin Cofiell accepts a challenge from Andy Yang, the reigning 4th grade state champion in chess.
There are a few chess tournaments happening in our area next month – the Burlington Open and the Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships. The Burlington Chess Club meets on Thursday nights at 7pm at Champlain College. For more information, click the link above.
