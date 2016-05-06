Darin’ Erin: Riding Horses at After the Track with Jamie Lee Thurston

Sports Director Erin Cofiell visits After the Track Horse Farm in Hinesburg, Vt., a facility that retrains retired racehorses.

They’re holding a benefit concert Saturday night at Higher Ground in South Burlington, featuing a concert with Jamie Lee Thurston. He joins Erin for this challenge.

For more information on After the Track, click here or visit their Facebook page.

For more information on Jamie Lee Thurston, click here or visit his Facebook page.

For tickets to the Kentucky Derby Watch Party and Concert on May 7th, click here.

