Sports Director Erin Cofiell visits the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center in Plattsburgh for one of their early morning spin classes. The facility is hosting their first “Spinning for a Cause” event on Saturday, March 4th. For $200, teams reserve a bike for the 4-hour spin session. Teams can have as many members as you’d like – and rotate as often as you’d like. Proceeds benefit the NextSteps Medical Integration Fitness Program Scholarship Fund.

For more information and to register, click here.