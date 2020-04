Erin learns to swim like a Mermaid with Elaine Fortin, owner of Selkie Mermaids. 9 year-old Jessa Ellis of Jericho joins in on the fun.

For more information on Selkie Mermaid, you can visit their website by clicking here, or their facebook page by clicking here. You can also send an email to info@selkiemermaid.com, or contact Elaine directly at 802-851-8357 or 802-585-6677