Sports Director Erin Cofiell visits a Waitsfield man’s home to test her golf skills on his homemade 6-hole backyard golf course. Dubbed the most demanding course in Waitsfield, as Erin learns, you need a sense of humor to make it to the end!

It’s free to golf there, the only thing owner Spencer Potter asks is that you request a tee time online, and bring a donation for the Valley Food Bank.

Here’s a link to their website, and their Facebook page.