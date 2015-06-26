Darin’ Erin: Paddleboarding

Sports Director Erin Cofiell visits the Outdoor Gear Exchange on Church Street, where she learns about Paddleboarding, and then gives it a try.



If you’d like to learn more, you can sign up for FREE demo’s at Outdoor Gear Exchange every Tuesday. Call or visit the store to reserve your spot.



There inaugural Burlington Paddle Board Festival is happening this Saturday, June 27th at the Perkins Pier. You can demo new boards, play games and visit food trucks from Noon – 6 pm. It’s free, and you don’t have to sign up.