To celebrate the 100th Darin’ Erin segment airing on Local 22/44, Erin visits Vermont Pub and Brewery, where they’re making a beer in honor of he segment. Darin’ Erin’s Flarin’ IPA will be released on September 18th at the restaurant. Here’s a link to their website.

Here’s a link to a Darin’ Erin web extra, featuring more video from the shoot!