Darn Tough expands in Northfield and Waterbury

NORTHFIELD, VT- Darn Tough Vermont is one of the fastest growing American manufactures of high quality socks. Last week they announced they’ll be expanding in Northfield and Waterbury. Darn Tough headquarters resides in Northfield and they will be expanding down the street. Director of marketing Brooke Kaplan said their expansion will help Vermonters.

“Our headquarters in Northfield is not changing. So, we are continuing to grow and we are continuing to hire here in Northfield and by expanding to Waterbury that gives us access to more Vermonters and we will be able to bring additional capacity to fulfill the growing customer demand,” said Kaplan.

The expansion is a two part expansion, with the first part being an additional 66,000 square foot location at a 100 year old building known as the Nantanna Mill in Northfield.

Kaplan says they just completed a transition to that mill and that’s where the finishing happens. All of the socks are washed, dried and boarded and then put into packages there.

The second part of the expansion will be additional office and manufacturing spaces in Waterbury near the town’s historic district.

While they are undergoing such a huge expansion, the company says they will continue to share its family values with the community.

“Mark and Ric Cabot own the business and you really feel that in the values and the culture and really putting the employees first and the community,” said Kaplan. “We are based in Vermont and we wouldn’t want to make socks anywhere else.”