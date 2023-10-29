Montpelier, Vt – In Montpelier, another blow for an already struggling town after The Mad Taco restaurant went up in flames.

The restaurant caught fire Saturday night, just days after it reopened from this summers floods.

The initial call came in just after 11 pm.

Lieutenant Nick Bresette of the Montpelier fire department says crews found heavy smoke pouring out of the front of the building, and visible flames coming from the back.

Bresette says that the age of the structure, and recent renovations to it, helped make the effort to put out the flames challenging.

“Had about a total of 75 firefighters on scene, about twelve different departments from the area for about four hours,” he said.

The cause and the origin of the fire are both unknown at this point. State fire marshal and police are currently conducting an investigation.