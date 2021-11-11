Deadline approaching for New York towns to opt-out of marijuana retail

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Municipalities in New York have until December 31 to opt-out of marijuana retail or on-site consumption licenses.

David VanLuven, Bethlehem Town Supervisor, said they want residents and business owners weigh in at a public hearing scheduled for November 23. He said two laws have been drafted — one to opt-out of on-site consumption; the other to ban retail sales.

“We really want to hear what people have to say,” he said.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced an online portal for municipalities to quickly send their request to the cannabis control board. Bethlehem and other municipalities will be using it to submit their decisions.

The Town of Milton also held a public hearing Wednesday on opting-out of on-site consumption. While some who live there are are in favor of it, others think it will be better for business if on-site use is offered.

The Milton vote will be taking place in two weeks. It’s also important to note that municipalities that choose to opt-out, can always opt-back in if they wish to do so.