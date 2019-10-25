DEA’s annual drug Take Back Day is this Saturday

Plattsburgh, NY – This weekend, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual Take Back Day. The goal of the annual event is to provide the public with the opportunity to safely dispose of unused, expired and unwanted prescriptions.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health says that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, either with or without their knowledge and consent. Healthcare officials say that the timing is perfect for Take Back Day, with rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. “alarmingly high.”

Starting this Saturday, October 26th, all expired or unused medications can be deposited in the CVPH Outpatient Pharmacy’s Community Medication Collection Bin. The outpatient pharmacy is adjacent to the Emergency Department and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Including the CVPH Community Medication Collection Bin, there are 3 depositories in the Plattsburgh area. One is located in the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, another at the Plattsburgh City Police Department and the third at CVPH. Since installing the Community Medication Collection Bin in December of 2017, the CVPH Outpatient Pharmacy has collected 1600 pounds of unused medication.