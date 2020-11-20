Decorating for Christmas early could improve your mental health

The holiday spirit really does brighten our mood, and some researchers say that putting up holiday decorations early could boost your mental health.

From putting up the Christmas tree, to decorating the house with lights, even playing a Christmas tune could improve the mood.

Psychologists emphasized that accepting this holiday season will not be like any other season we have had is important to our overall mental health. Some experts say that putting up your holiday decorations early could become a new tradition because it brings joy into your home.

