The view of smoke across the Adirondack Park from the summit of Whiteface Mountain, on Tuesday, 6/6.

New York — The Department of Environmental Conservation’s Air Quality Advisory due to the Canadian wildfires has been extended through Thursday night, 6/8, and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m.

The advisory is for the majority of New York State, including the Capital region and New York City area. The Air Quality Index, where 100 starts to be concerning, reached as high as 166 in Wilmington, NY on Tuesday.

The wildfires are causing an increase of fine particulate matter in the air, which consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. PM 2.5 can be made of many different types of particles and often come from processes that involve combustion (e.g. vehicle exhaust, power plants, and fires) and from chemical reactions in the atmosphere, according to the DEC.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said that exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to PM 2.5.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement Wednesday that she recommends school districts cancel outdoor activities while the advisory is ongoing.

“Over the past several days, my team and I have been closely monitoring air quality and providing updates to New Yorkers as haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread throughout the state,” Governor Hochul said. “I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit.”

The air quality has also gained the attention of Senator Chuck Schumer, who made a statement on the Senate floor about the air quality issue.

“I have asked the EPA to work with New York State to ensure air quality monitoring across Upstate NY in light of the Canadian wildfires,” the Senator said. “I will continue to carefully monitor this situation and make sure the EPA keeps in close contact with state and local officials, who might have concerns or questions about the smoke, its impacts and its trajectory.”

The DEC recommends that those most vulnerable to feeling the effects of increase fine particulate matter in the air, like those with asthma and heart disease, stay inside while the advisory is going on.

Commissioner Seggos said the air quality will continue to be affected as long as the fires in Canada continue to burn, and the DEC has sent a team up to Canada to help the fight.