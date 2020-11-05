Deer hunting season starting soon with new regulations

The sixteen day regular deer hunting season using rifles is the biggest season of the year and it officially starts November 14th and goes until November 29th.

The season is limited, so every Vermonter has the opportunity and chance to hunt and bag a deer.

“In Vermont, like many places, there is a preference among hunters to take bucks especially large bucks. What that means is we can end up with an imbalance where there are many does on the landscape,” said Commissioner for Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Louis Porter.

Like many things changing in 2020, so are the deer hunting regulations. During this season individuals are legally allowed to hunt deer with a rifle, but each individual is only allowed to hunt one buck.

“Under our new regulations you can take up to four deer total. Only one of which can be a buck across all seasons, but you can hunt bucks in archery, in the regular rifle season,” said Porter.

Each kill must be reported to Vermont Fish & Wildlife. If not reported, the individuals run the risk of receiving citations as well as losing their hunters license.

Hunters who get a deer on opening weekend of November 14th-29th deer season can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at a check in station.

Commissioner Porter also wants to remind individuals that deer travel in herds. Especially when crossing the road and if a deer is killed in a motor vehicle crash there is a plan.

“Be aware that deer often travel in together. using roadkill deer as well as donating that meat to those in need. The Vermont Game Warden have taken it upon themselves to process and deliver many many many pounds venison to families that need it,” said Porter.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife wants to remind and encourage hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange to help maintain Vermont’s very good hunting season safety.