Vermont deer season scheduled to begin November 13

Hunters in the state are getting ready for Vermont’s 16-day regular deer season that begins November 13.

Hunters under the age of 18 can get their hunting license for $8 if they are residents, and $25 if they are non-residents. Over the age of 18 is $28 for residents, and $102 for non-residents.

Licenses are available from the Fish and Wildlife website, where there is also a 2021 Deer Hunting Guide that includes maps, regulations and more.

Hunters who bag deer on November 13 or 14 are asked to report their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below:

Buck Stop Mini Mart – Bennington

Keith’s Country Store – Pittsford

R&L Archery – Barre

Newfane Store – Newfane

West Enosburg Country Store – Enosburg Falls

The Old Fishing Hole – Morrisville (Saturday only)

Bob’s Quick Stop – Irasburg

Lead & Tackle – Lyndon

Village Grocery & Deli – Waitsfield

Wright’s Sport Shop – Newport

Tyson Store – Ludlow

Hunters who don’t go to a biological reporting station are then asked to provide a tooth from their deer to accurately determine the age. The results are posted to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website in the spring.